Rain showers are likely in Colorado Springs Tuesday along with the possibility of thunderstorms, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
The first sign of rain is expected before noon with more rain and thunder expected throughout the afternoon. Rainfall will likely amount to less than a tenth of an inch, the agency said.
Skies Tuesday are expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph, the weather agency said.
Overnight rain and thunderstorms are likely at a 70% chance with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation expected. Temperatures will likely dip down to 37 degrees with winds between 10 and 15 mph, the agency said.
More rain is forecast for Wednesday at an 80% chance with temperatures in the 50s, the weather service said.
Thursday brings clear, dry skies and temperatures in the 60s. By Sunday highs are expected to hit the 80s, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 54 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.