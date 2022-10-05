Wednesday is expected to be one of the coolest days this week in Colorado Springs, as a slight chance of rain could bring the temperature high down near 63, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Showers and "weak" thunderstorms are possible in the late morning, around 11 a.m., but skies are expected to stay mostly sunny. The NWS said "a lot more sunshine" is expected Thursday, which could see warmer highs near 67. Friday could look similar to Wednesday, with a 30% chance of rain and a forecast high back near 62.
Sunny skies are expected to last through the weekend, with diminished rain chances and highs in the upper 60s forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.
Cool and cloudy across the area today with chances for isolated showers and weak thunderstorms. We'll warm up a bit on Thursday, and most of us will see a lot more sunshine for our Thursday as well! #cowx pic.twitter.com/Ti9EvcJYk6— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 5, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.