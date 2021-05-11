A winter weather advisory is in effect in Colorado Springs until noon Tuesday as wet roadways could be slick and the chance of snow likely throughout the morning, the National Weather in Pueblo said.
Monday broke the May 10 record amount of snow with a total 1.1 inches of powder measured in Colorado Springs. The record snowfall for May 10 was half an inch in 2006.
Areas near Peterson Air Force Base measured 2.6 inches over the past 24 hours, the weather service said.
Some schools across the region are off to delayed starts due to the unseasonably cold and snowy weather. Schools in Peyton and Pikes Peak BOCES/School of Excellence in Calhan closed Tuesday due to muddy road conditions. The Calhan School District RJ-1 also closed but high schools in the district switched to remote learning Tuesday.
A 60% chance of snow is likely before 11 a.m. with rain and snow possible until 4 p.m., then likely later in the day. Accumulation is not likely to surpass half an inch, the agency said.
Tuesday's high is not expected to make it beyond 36 degrees, the weather service said.
Rain and snow is likely to continue before 10 p.m. with chances of precipitation around 40% and moisture amounting to less than a tenth of an inch, the agency said.
Overnight, patchy fog is forecast with temperatures expected to hit a low of 31 degrees, the agency said.
Wednesday is likely to see slight chances of rain throughout the day with skies likely to clear up Thursday and temperatures forecast to reach the 70s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.