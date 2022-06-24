Temperatures remain on the warm side Friday in Colorado Springs as we head into a weekend with increasing chances of rain and a cooldown, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A high of 86 degrees is forecast Friday, with a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
A high temperature of 73 is expected Saturday with a 50% chance of rain, and on Sunday the forecast calls for a high near 61 with a 60% chance of showers.
Snow is also possible atop Pikes Peak on Sunday during the running of the 100th edition of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, according to mountain-forecast.com. A high temperature in the 30s is expected atop the 14,115-foot Pikes Peak.
Fire restrictions are still in place for Colorado Springs.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming north 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind around 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.