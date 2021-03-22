The Monday morning commute could prove to be a slower trip after overnight snow left roads slippery, snow covered and slushy, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon, the weather service said, and an accident alert was announced for Colorado Springs around 5 a.m. due to icy roads, according to police. Fountain is also on accident alert status.
Colorado Springs reported between 4 and 8 inches of snow in areas across the city. No more than an inch of added snow is expected to accumulate before 11 a.m., then snowfall is likely to stop with winds between 10 to 15 mph, the agency said.
Snow continues in and near the mountains today before decreasing this afternoon. Another round of snow is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with another storm system. #cowx pic.twitter.com/t7m7aTnBJR— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 22, 2021
Monday's high is expected to reach 39 degrees with temperatures dropping down to 23 degrees overnight, the weather service said.
Overnight skies will be partly cloudy with winds between 5 and 15 mph, the agency said.
A beautiful snowy morning on the west side of Colorado Springs. #snow @csgazette #cowx pic.twitter.com/IYIB5MpjVx— Jerry Herman (@coloherman) March 22, 2021
Snow comes back Tuesday night into Wednesday before clearing out Thursday, the weather service said.
"The forecast remains unsettled through the middle of the week," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Snow showers look a bit more likely for much of southern Colorado during the day with highs in the 30s and 40s."
A band of moderate to heavy snow has set up over eastern Las Animas County around Kim. Periods of moderate to heavy snow are expected to continue through about midday in this area. #cowx pic.twitter.com/0mLcyhWo20— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 22, 2021
As of press time Sunday evening, accumulations of 6-12 inches were expected in the warned area, including northern El Paso County and Woodland Park as well as some areas northwest, and an area just east of Westcliffe. Five to 10 inches were expected in the advisory area, including the southern portion of El Paso County and extending southward into Cañon City, Westcliffe, La Veta and into New Mexico, as well as northward to Salida, Buena Vista, Aspen, Leadville and Denver, according to the weather service. The bulk of snow was expected to accumulate Sunday night into early Monday.
Such totals dwarf those seen the weekend before last, when a winter storm brought as much as 25 inches to some portions of the Palmer Divide over the course of the weekend, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 44 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 50% chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of snow showers before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2 p.m.. and 4 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 4 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%.