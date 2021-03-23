Tuesday brings chances of snow to Colorado Springs in the afternoon and overnight, although no significant amount of accumulation is expected, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
There is 50% chance of snow after 1 p.m. Tuesday with little to no accumulation expected, the agency said.
Meteorologists anticipate mostly sunny skies with a high near 44 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Gusts could get up to 30 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight chances of snow stay around 50% with less than half an inch of accumulation expected. Temperatures are likely to drop to 23 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and blustery winds between 10 to 20 mph.
Chances of snow continue Wednesday and return Friday after a warmer Thursday.
"Expect 40s and 50s for the rest of the week" Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "A rain/snow mix will be possible Friday evening, but we are still a few days out."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. A 40% chance of snow showers and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 50 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. A chance of snow showers between noon and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. and winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.