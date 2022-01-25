Click or tap here for a list of school closures and delays
Update 1:15 p.m.
Though snow appears to have stopped in downtown Colorado Springs, the city is forecast to get snow until about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Update 1 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo reported two inches of snow northeast of Monument. That's the only total so far reported in the region by the weather service.
Update 12:30 p.m.
Light snow started falling in downtown Colorado Springs.
Light snow started falling in downtown Colorado Springs. Forecasters say the snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day.
Update 11 a.m.
The weather service said in a tweet that up to 4 inches of snow could fall in northeast Kiowa County through mid-afternoon Tuesday with visibility down a quarter-mile at times.
Update 9:10 a.m.
Colorado Springs Airport asks travelers to check flight status before heading to the airport. Click flights here.
Update 9:05 a.m.
Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report that snow isn't expected until later in the day, though not particularly heavy. North of Colorado Springs, south/southwest of Pueblo and southeast plains could see between 1-4 inches of snow, with higher totals likely in the mountains southwest of Pueblo, KKTV reported.
Update 7 a.m.
In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Pueblo warned about "hazardous" conditions Tuesday.
"It will be a cold and snowy Tuesday with snow spreading in from the north during the morning," the weather service tweeted. "The evening commute will be slick and hazardous for some, particularly in and near the southeast mountains."
--
Wintery conditions were set to return Tuesday to the Pikes Peak region, with snow most likely between noon and 4 p.m. in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Though accumulation isn't expected to be much in Colorado Springs, between 1 and 4 inches of snow is possible in areas north of Colorado Springs, south and southwest of Pueblo, and on the southeastern plains, according to a KKTV weather report by chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe.
On Monday night, Lewis-Palmer District 38 announced it would be closed Tuesday due to "concerns for persistent accumulating snow throughout the day impacting dismissal." Monument Academy also announced a Tuesday closure.
While heavy accumulation was not expected in the city, officials had scheduled snow plows to patrol the streets of Colorado Springs early Tuesday.
"Please plan ahead for longer commute in the morning, the timing of this event could cause icy and snow pack conditions," the city said in a statement Monday. "Don't crowd the plow and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you."
"Please plan ahead for longer commute in the morning, the timing of this event could cause icy and snow pack conditions," the city said in a statement Monday. "Don’t crowd the plow and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you."
Roads may also be slick for Tuesday's evening commute.
Roads may also be slick for Tuesday's evening commute.
Tuesday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for a high near 32 degrees, according to the weather service.
The rest of the week is expected to be milder, as the weather service predicts highs in the low 40s Wednesday, in the mid-30s Thursday and in the low 50s Friday.
The rest of the week is expected to be milder, as the weather service predicts highs in the low 40s Wednesday, in the mid-30s Thursday and in the low 50s Friday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Snow. High near 32. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. North northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind around 10 mph.