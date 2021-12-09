Chances of rain and snow are headed to Colorado Springs Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
A 30% chance of rain and snow is possible between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday with more chances of snow after 4 a.m., the agency said.
A 30% chance of snow begins before 7 a.m. Friday with 30 mph winds possible. Less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected, the weather service said.
As of Wednesday, Colorado Springs has gone 211 straight days without measurable snowfall since May 11. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according the weather service.
Colorado Springs also broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went without any snow.
Skies are anticipated to clear up over the weekend with temperature likely to hit 60 degrees Sunday and early next week.
Thursday temperatures will likely reach 55 mph with mostly sunny skies.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m., then a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds around 10 mph.