Sunshine and pleasant temperatures are expected to hold out one more day in Colorado Springs before a surge of arctic air brings snow and dangerous sub-zero temps, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday could see a sunny high near 49 before a 30% chance of snow arrives in the early evening, after 5 p.m.

But the strong storm system pushing Arctic air into much of the West is expected to plummet conditions to "dangerously low" temps between -20 and -30 Wednesday night. The cold snap could be one of the coldest in several decades as wind-chill values are expected to plunge to nearly 40 degrees below zero overnight.

Snow is expected to fall overnight in "minor" amounts, with less than an inch expected in the Springs, while the wind is expected to be the "most dangerous" aspect of the storm. Blowing snow can cause visibility issues, with potential flash freezing, causing dangerous road conditions especially near the Palmer Divide.

The weather service says the wind chill could be life-threatening if exposed, with frostbite possible after 10 minutes.

While Thursday's temperature high forecast continues to fluctuate as the arctic air moves closer, a high near -1 is currently expected.

The coldest temperature ever recorded on Dec. 22 in Colorado Springs was in 1990, when the high was -4 degrees, the NWS said.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 30% chance of snow after 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and cold, with a high near -1. Wind chill values between -20 and -30. North wind around 15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 13. South wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind around 10 mph.