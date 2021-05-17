Rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast Monday and throughout the week in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Rains showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 p.m. at a 70% chance with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of precipitation expected, the agency said.
Monday is expected to be cloudy with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph, the weather service said.
Storms continue at a 70% chance before 7 p.m. until after midnight with between a half and three quarters inch of rainfall expected, the agency said.
Overnight, skies will likely remain cloudy with temperatures dropping to 45 degrees, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: High near 63 degrees. Light and variable winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds 5 to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.