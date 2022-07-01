Colorado Springs received some much-needed rain Thursday, and more is possibly on the horizon as we enter into the Fourth of July weekend.
Friday morning is expected to be partly cloudy and dry until early afternoon, when showers and thunderstorms are forecast to bring heavy rainfall over the mountains, according to the National Weather Service in pueblo. Strong to severe thunderstorms may develop over the eastern plains as well. Friday's high temperature in Colorado Springs is expected to near 77.
High temperatures increase slightly to near 81 for a mostly sunny Saturday, but a chance of showers and thunderstorms looms in the early afternoon and is likely after mid-afternoon, the weather service says. Conditions are expected to be much the same Sunday, with a high near 83 and a slightly higher chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Rains may subside in time for a picnic or other outdoor activities on Monday's Independence Day, with chances of showers and thunderstorms dropping to 20% to make for a mostly sunny Monday with a high near 85.
More heavy rain producing thunderstorms today with strong to severe storms possible across the southeast plains. The flash flood risk will be elevated for area burn scars today. Please stay weather aware and seek shelter indoors when thunderstorms approach. #cowx pic.twitter.com/qiroO919z7— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 1, 2022
Colorado Springs received .xx of an inch of rain Thursday on the last day of June, according to the official measurement at the Colorado Springs Airport. Despite the precipitation, Colorado Springs ended the month drier than normal.
While last week's rainfall was enough to pull some areas of the state from extreme drought to severe drought, Colorado Springs recorded just 1.37 inches of precipitation last month — nearly a 1-inch departure from the June normal of 2.27 inches, according to Kathy Torgerson of the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
July is typically both the hottest and the wettest month of the year in Colorado Springs, as seasonal monsoons dump more than half of the area's yearly rainfall during the summer months. Torgerson said the service has a "fairly strong signal" for warmer-than-average temps this month, but it's not quite as clear whether July will see below or above the month's average 3.12 inches of rain.
"I'm not saying we won't have above normal (rainfall), it’s just that the signal isn’t there," she said.
She said Arizona and New Mexico, as well as the Four Corners region, see more persistent predictions of monsoonal rains that "don't quite nudge up into El Paso County" yet. It's a La Niña year, when cooler Pacific waters typically cause below-average rainfall and higher temperatures in most of Colorado, according to the Colorado Climate Center.
Fire restrictions are still in place for Colorado Springs.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 10-20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Independence Day: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.