Friday and Saturday heat up before rain kicks in Sunday night and sticks around for several days, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 78 degrees Friday with sunny skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight, skies will likely be mostly clear with a low of 48 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph, the agency said.
Saturday temperatures are expected to climb to 84 degrees during the day and dip to 51 degrees overnight, the weather service said.
Sunday will likely get up into the mid 70s but afternoon rain showers will settle in and last until at least Wednesday, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: High near 50 degrees and winds around 10 mph. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 40%.