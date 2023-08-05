Colorado Springs weather forecast for Saturday looks pretty typical, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The day is expected to start mostly sunny, then clouds will likely roll in after 1 p.m. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high during the day could reach 83 with wind ranging from 5-10 mph.

In the evening, there's a 30% of showers, mostly before 10 p.m. The low will be around 53.

Storms will most likely be strongest over the plains, with an isolated tornado possible, according to the weather service.

Here's the National Weather Service forecast for the days ahead:

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.