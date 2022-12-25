Ho Ho Ho and Merry Christmas Colorado Springs. Sunday around the Pikes Peak region is going to be pleasant and mild.
Colorado Springs residents can expect increasing clouds with a high near 55, and west southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Some light snow showers are expected mainly over the mountains in Lake county. Accumulations to around an inch are possible.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind around 15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.