Dry air and 60 degree temperatures make for elevated risks of fire danger Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Tuesday's high is likely to reach 60 degrees, four degrees above the average high for Oct. 9, with clouds expected to increase throughout the day, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to 38 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and slight breezes, the weather service said.
High temperatures dip into the 50s throughout the rest of the week then rebound back into the 60s by the weekend, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday/Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds around 10 mph.