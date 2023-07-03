Monday's weather is forecast to be a dry and warm day around Colorado Springs, but a large shift in the weather arrives for July 4, America's birthday.

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies Monday with a high near 89, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A northwest wind will blow between 5 to 10 mph, becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Strong to severs storms enter the state with a cold front Tuesday, even though high temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 80s. Widespread thunderstorms are forecast for the northeastern plains and should drop into El Paso County and the Colorado Springs area.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Independence Day: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.