Sunday is going to be a hot day around Colorado Springs and Monday will be even hotter, but probably not record-hot. The mercury hasn't reached 100 degrees since July 23, 2022.

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies today with a high near 90 and north northwest winds to blow between 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

It will be sunny and even hotter Monday as temperatures climb into the mid-90s.

Showers and thunderstorms enter the forecast Tuesday with Wednesday and Thursday having higher chances for afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the 80s.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.