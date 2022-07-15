Another bout of afternoon showers is possible Friday along with temperatures in the 90s around Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Mostly sunny skies with a 50% chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. are forecast. The expected high temperature in Colorado Springs is 94. The average high on July 15 is 87 degrees, according to the weather service.
Those enjoying outdoor weekend activities may catch some sun on Saturday morning but could see rain in the mid-afternoon, with a high near 92 and showers and thunderstorms "likely" after 3 p.m.
Storms are expected to roll over the mountains slowly and spread east to the plains, and are capable of producing heavy rainfall, the service says.
Hot, showers and thunderstorms today and Saturday. #COWX pic.twitter.com/J7OpJLgiZ9— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 15, 2022
A 20% chance of showers is forecast Sunday, but the end of the weekend is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 93.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 94. East southeast wind 10-15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
The latest US Drought Monitor, issued Thursday July 14th, 2022, continues to indicate improvement in drought conditions across SC and SE Colorado, with all of the Exceptional Drought (D4) and most of the Severe Drought (D3) being removed over past 2 months! #cowx pic.twitter.com/asuLHkObS4— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 15, 2022
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. North northeast wind 5-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.