It's heating up around Colorado Springs on Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures approaching record-breaking highs are forecast over the next few days in the Pikes Peak region and southern Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A high temperature of 89 is forecast Friday in Colorado Springs followed by expected highs of 96 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday. Each day brings a slight chance of thunderstorms.

The record high for June 10 in Colorado Springs is 98 degrees, set in 2013. The June 11 record is 97 (2013) and June 12 is 94 (1956). The average high for June 10 is 80 degrees.

It doesn't cool down to start next week with a forecast high of 95 on Monday.

Friday's expected high temperature in Pueblo is 94. On Sunday, the thermometer could hit 101 degrees.

Want to find a bit cooler conditions? Check out Woodland Park, which expects highs in 80s this weekend.

Here's is an extended look at the forecast from the weather service.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 89. North-northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south-southeast in the morning.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south-southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south-southwest in the morning.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. High fire danger.

Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.