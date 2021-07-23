The trend of 90-degree heat with afternoon thunderstorms continues in Colorado Springs Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 90 with sunny skies and increasing clouds, the agency said.
Rain and thunderstorms could kick in after 5 p.m.
Overnight temperatures could hit a low of 61 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and light breezes, the weather service said.
Through the weekend, more thunderstorms are likely and temperatures are expected to dip into the mid 80s, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.