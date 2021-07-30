073021-news-weather 1.jpg (copy) (copy)
Stephanie Hawthorne, left, and Aubrey Cook relax on Quail Lake in Colorado Springs on Thursday as temperatures climbed into the 90s in the Pikes Peak region.

 Photos by Christian Murdock, The Gazette

Slight chances of afternoon showers Friday usher in a weekend of possible rain to Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.

Friday starts off with sunny skies, but a 30% chance of rain is possible after 5 p.m., the agency said.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 92 degrees with mild breezes, the weather service said.

Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to a low of 61 degrees. A 40% chance of rain is possible before 1 a.m. and again after 5 a.m., the agency said.

Saturday chances of rain and thunderstorms start at a 50% chance and increase to 90%, with Sunday likely to bring more showers, the weather service said.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: High near 81 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

