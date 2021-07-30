Slight chances of afternoon showers Friday usher in a weekend of possible rain to Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Friday starts off with sunny skies, but a 30% chance of rain is possible after 5 p.m., the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 92 degrees with mild breezes, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to a low of 61 degrees. A 40% chance of rain is possible before 1 a.m. and again after 5 a.m., the agency said.
Saturday chances of rain and thunderstorms start at a 50% chance and increase to 90%, with Sunday likely to bring more showers, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: High near 81 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.