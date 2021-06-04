Friday is expected to bring reprieve from a cycle of afternoon rain showers with only sunshine in sight for Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures could reach 86 degrees Friday, which is well above the average high of 78 degrees on June 4, the agency said.
Overnight skies remain clear with a low of 57 degrees and mild breezes between 5 and 8 mph, the weather service said.
Saturday temperature will likely hit 90 degrees but slight chances of afternoon rain and thunderstorms return, the agency said.
The pattern of high temperatures and afternoon storm continues into next week, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.