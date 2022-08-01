Colorado Springs residents are expected to experience a hot, dry start to the week with a high near 90 on Monday, and a "slight" chance of rain in lower elevations and on the eastern plains, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Chances for isolated thunderstorms are stronger over the mountains.
Tuesday will be another hot day with a high near 92 and slightly higher chances for rain in the afternoon.
Increased clouds could roll over the area Wednesday and Thursday bringing a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and temps in the upper 80s both days. Friday could see slightly lower chances of rain and temps back up in the lower 90s.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.