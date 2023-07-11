Colorado Springs is forecast for dry summer-like weather Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Highs will remain in the 90s most of the week.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees, Tuesday. Light winds from the northwest are forecast to roll through the area heading into the afternoon, ranging around 5 mph.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, temps are forecast to cool slightly, with a low bottoming out at 65 degrees.

Temperatures are forecast to mainly stay hot and dry throughout the week, with slight chances of afternoon showers scattered in the forecast later too.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 92 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 10% chance of showers heading into the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 90 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Otherwise, expect sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers, mainly after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 81 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 84 degrees.