Colorado Springs is expected to see another day in the 90s before temperatures ebb into the 80s over the weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Wednesday and Thursday saw all-time record highs for June 16 at 100 and June 17 at 97 degrees, the weather service said.
Friday's high is likely to reach 91 degrees, which is well above the average high of 82 degrees but below the record high of 98 degrees, the agency said.
In the afternoon, a 30% chance of thunderstorms is likely after 4 p.m. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with mild winds between 5 and 15 mph, the agency said.
Rain and thunderstorms appear at a 30% chance before 9 p.m. with cloudy skies and winds picking up to 10 to 15 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are forecast to drop to a low of 59 degrees, the agency said.
Afternoon storms continue through the weekend with temperatures in the 80s. Early next week temperatures hover in the 70s and 80s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.