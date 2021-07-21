Slight chances of afternoon thunderstorms could dampen a sunny and hot day in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 89 degrees with partly sunny skies and mild winds, the agency said.
A 40% chance of showers is possible after 2 p.m., the weather service said.
A 30% chance of storms returns before midnight. Less than one-tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures could drop to a low of 63 degrees with mostly cloudy and light breezes, the weather service said.
Temperatures are forecast to reach the 90s on Thursday with slight chances of afternoon rain and thunderstorms. The rest of the week will bring much of the same weather, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and light winds between 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 9 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.