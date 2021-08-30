Monday kicks off the workweek with 90-degree temperatures and sunshine in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Traces of smoke are likely in Colorado Springs as fires across the West continue to burn, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 91 degrees with an overnight low of 61 degrees, the weather service said.
Smoke is expected to disappear by Tuesday, forecasts show. But rain and thunderstorms are expected to set in Wednesday afternoon could stick around into the weekend, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph reaching 10 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degree and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.