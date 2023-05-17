Colorado Springs could see more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The high is expected to be 76 with partly sunny skies. Throughout the day, chances of showers and storms range from 20-50%. Winds will likely stay mild and remain around 5-10 mph.

In the evening, the temperature could drop to 49 with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: A chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 65. North wind around 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 a.m. High near 59. North northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.