This week's forecast calls for a unique Colorado weather experience: rain, sunshine, fire danger and possible snow.
The snow, however, will likely stay in the mountains.
In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Pueblo says that southern Colorado will likely see "a little more winter weather, high winds and high fire danger." Hot and dry conditions are projected throughout the region from Tuesday to Thursday, the weather service reports.
A little more winter weather, high winds, and high fire danger expected this week over southern Colorado. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/6xKPR89jE2— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 4, 2022
Monday's forecast for Colorado Springs calls for a high near 61 degrees with sunshine, the weather service says. There's a 20% of rain before 8 a.m. before the skies clear.
The city is projected to see sunshine throughout the week, with temps in the 50s and 60s.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 20% chance of rain before 8 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 61. South southeast wind around 15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a north northeast wind 15-25 mph becoming west northwest 25-35 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a north wind 15-20 mph increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.