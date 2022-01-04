Weather is expected to take a dramatic turn Tuesday.
High winds are likely on Pikes Peak and across El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Gusts could be up to 80 mph in the mountains.
"Increasing fire danger, too," the weather service tweeted, "so avoid any open burning!"
On Monday, temperatures were in the 50s with relatively calm winds. This was after the city experienced its first significant snow in more than 200 days.
On Tuesday, a high wind warning for the Colorado Springs area is in effect until 5 p.m. The weather service also mentioned in a tweet that loose objects could be thrown around in these conditions, along with possible power outage and tree damage.
Drivers should be cautious of crosswinds on Interstate 25, the weather service said.
Colorado Springs could see 50-degree weather and winds increasing to 30 mph Tuesday afternoon with up to 50-mph gusts.
There's a 30% chance of snow on Wednesday as temperatures are forecast in the high 40s. The weather is expected to be milder on Thursday, with a high near 35 degrees and mostly sunny skies.
Friday's forecast boasts warmer weather with a high near 60 degrees.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
