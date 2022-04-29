High winds, blowing dust and a red flag warning can all be expected in Colorado Springs Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 67 degrees with winds between 10 and 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Strong winds are likely to kick up dust, especially after 11 a.m., the agency said.
A red flag warning is expected between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and fire danger will be high due to powerful winds and low humidity, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures will likely drop to 36 degrees with patchy blowing dust likely to clear up, the agency said.
Saturday brings sunshine with temperatures hovering in the 60s throughout the weekend, the weather service said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Breezy, winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Wind between 10 to 15 mph.