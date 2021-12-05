The Colorado Springs area and much of the Front Range are under a red flag warning for high fire danger Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The weather alert began at 7 a.m. and will continue through 5 p.m. The weather service reported wind gusts of 40 mph along the Interstate 25 corridor with higher gusts in the mountains early Sunday.

High Fire Danger today! Winds are already gusting to 40 mph along portions of the I-25 corridor with higher gusts near the mountains. Red Flag Warnings have been updated to begin at 7 AM. Please avoid fire starts. #cowx pic.twitter.com/VSOrE93sZi — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 5, 2021

El Paso, Pueblo, Teller, Fremont and Douglas counties are included in the red flag warning among several other counties. It's expected to remain windy throughout the day, likely 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, in the Pikes Peak region.

Colorado Springs can expect a high temperature of 61 on Sunday, the weather service says, with an overnight low of 16.

Blustery conditions remain on Monday with a high temperature near 36.

On Sunday, Colorado Springs entered its 208th straight day without measurable snowfall since mid-May. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according the weather service.

Colorado Springs broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after flakes failed to fall this past Thursday.

Here's a look at the rest of the week ahead, according to the weather service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: A 10% chance of rain showers after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning.

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. North wind around 15 mph.