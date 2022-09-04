Pikes Peak camera sunrise

While snow did not fall in Colorado Springs, unlike at the Pikes Peak summit, residents can expect cooler weather and clear skies until Thursday and Friday when our best chance of rain comes back. 

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies today, with a high near 91, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. North northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Isolated and brief thunderstorms are possible across the higher terrain this afternoon.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 92. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

