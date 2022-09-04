Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies today, with a high near 91, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. North northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Isolated and brief thunderstorms are possible across the higher terrain this afternoon.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 92. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.