After a bout of heavy rain late Tuesday evening, Colorado Springs is expecting another hot morning and early afternoon with a 30% chance of showers after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Today's high could approach 85.
The NWS warns of the potential for flooding and flash flooding Wednesday.
The service said the rest of the week has the best chance for "widespread moderate to heavy rainfall." Thursday could see a high near 73 and some morning rain, with showers and thunderstorms possibly beginning before 9 a.m. and carrying through the evening.
More showers and a high near 76 are forecast for Friday. Temps could increase to a high near 82 Saturday and near 87 on Sunday with possible rain in the afternoon over the weekend.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. High near 73. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 76. Southeast wind 5-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 5-15 mph.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.