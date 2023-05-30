Colorado Springs is forecast for a warm Tuesday following the holiday weekend, with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high around 80 degrees.

"Thunderstorms today and tomorrow will have the potential to produce torrential rainfall and flash flooding. Excessive rainfall chances persist through this week, and increase further as we head into this weekend," the weather service said in a tweet.

Looking into Tuesday night, the 20% chance of storms remains with thunderstorms forecast before midnight. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low of around 50 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 60% chance of showers, in the late afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 70% chance of showers in the morning, with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 71 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 90% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 67 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a possibility of rain in the afternoon. Expect cloudy skies and a high near 65 degrees.