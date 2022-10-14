Cool morning temperatures in Colorado Springs are expected to warm up "considerably" to a sunny high near 73 Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday could see a slightly cooler high near 67. Skies are expected to stay sunny through the end of the weekend, but Sunday's temps could see a 15-20-degree dip to a high near 54.
While the NWS's red flag warning for critical fire conditions remains in place for most of the eastern and northeastern regions of the state, El Paso County is encouraged to stay aware of the "hazardous" conditions caused by the warmer weather and low humidity.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. North northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.