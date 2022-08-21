Colorado Springs residents can expect showers and thunderstorms today, mainly after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Scattered to likely thunderstorms are expected over the mountains and mountain valleys this afternoon and evening. If a stronger thunderstorm forms over a flash flood prone area or stalls over an area for too long flash flooding will be possible. Main concern areas for flash flooding will be over Teller County and the Spring burn scar. There is a very low chance for back building thunderstorms over El Paso County after 6pm this evening. If this develops, flash flooding will be possible.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.