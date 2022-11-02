A Red Flag warning for elevated fire danger has been issued for the southern half of the Interstate 25 corridor and southeastern plains Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Strong winds, low humidity and a sunny high near 66 in Colorado Springs have increased the potential for the rapid spread of flames in the area.
Snow is also expected to develop over the mountains Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain showers are expected in the urban area Thursday afternoon with a high near 56 and could develop into snow showers after 5 p.m.
A 20% chance of snow before noon is forecast for Friday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10-20 mph becoming south in the morning.
Thursday: A chance of rain showers between noon and 5 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 10-15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A 20% chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 10-15 mph.