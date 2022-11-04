Colorado Springs is expected to see a chilly end to the week with temperatures in the 30s Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
While Friday's high is near 40, temps could remain in the 30s until a peak around 4 p.m., according to the NWS hourly weather forecast. "Plenty" of cloud cover could linger over the area through the first half of the day.
An additional 1-3 inches of snowfall is expected to continue across the southern Sangre de Cristo mountains, the southern Interstate 25 corridor south of Pueblo and into the southeastern plains.
Temps could warm up to the low to mid-50s over the weekend, with a high near 58 expected on Saturday and near 52 on Sunday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10-20 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 10-15 mph.