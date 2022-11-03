Pikes Peak

A dusting of snow covers the summit of 14,115-foot Pikes Peak Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Rain showers Thursday could bring some much-needed relief to dry conditions that have sparked fire weather warnings across the plains this week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A 50% chance of showers in the afternoon is forecast for Colorado Springs, with increasing cloud cover and a cool high near 54 expected.

The rain could turn to snow showers in the evening around 8 p.m., and snow is "likely" late Thursday night. Snow is expected to "intensify" Thursday in the mountains, falling heaviest in the southwest mountains. The urban corridor could see 1-2 inches as the storm spreads east.

The NWS forecast a slight 20% chance that the snow could return early Friday morning before 9 a.m., before conditions clear to make for a sunny start to the weekend with a chilly high near 38.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 50% chance of showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15-20 mph becoming north 5-10 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 7 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., then snow showers likely after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a north wind 15-20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday: A 20% chance of snow showers before 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

 

