Rain showers Thursday could bring some much-needed relief to dry conditions that have sparked fire weather warnings across the plains this week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A 50% chance of showers in the afternoon is forecast for Colorado Springs, with increasing cloud cover and a cool high near 54 expected.
The rain could turn to snow showers in the evening around 8 p.m., and snow is "likely" late Thursday night. Snow is expected to "intensify" Thursday in the mountains, falling heaviest in the southwest mountains. The urban corridor could see 1-2 inches as the storm spreads east.
The NWS forecast a slight 20% chance that the snow could return early Friday morning before 9 a.m., before conditions clear to make for a sunny start to the weekend with a chilly high near 38.
Snow will intensify over the mountains tonight with the heaviest falling across the southwest mountains. Snow will spread eastward into the adjacent plains Thursday night through Friday morning. Here are the details. #cowx pic.twitter.com/szwJzkoYYi— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 3, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 50% chance of showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15-20 mph becoming north 5-10 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 7 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., then snow showers likely after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a north wind 15-20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday: A 20% chance of snow showers before 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.