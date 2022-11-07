Colorado Springs is expected to see a mild, sunny start to the week ahead of a brief warming trend over the next two days, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday could see a high near 49 with breezy 10-15 mph winds. Temps could increase to the low 60s in the mid-week warmup, with a high near 63 expected Tuesday and 64 Wednesday. Winds could reach up to 25 mph on both days.
High temperatures will be near normal today, starting a warming trend for the next 2 days. Wind Gusts in the Palmer Divide, Plains and San Luis Valley. #COWX pic.twitter.com/zgSqYekRJY— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 7, 2022
While temps are expected to fall back down to a high near 43 Thursday, Wednesday and Thursday could have the highest chances for critical fire weather due to the warmer temperatures and wind speeds.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 10-15 mph increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 10-15 mph increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.