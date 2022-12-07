Colorado Springs could see increased fire danger as much drier air blows into the region around midweek, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Wednesday is expected to see a high near 46 with sunshine and wind speeds of 5-15 mph. Gusts reaching over 30 mph and low relative humidity of 18% are expected to work into the region by early Thursday morning, creating conditions for increased fire activity.

Citing a need to maintain fire hazard awareness amid the fire-friendly weather conditions, the Colorado Springs Fire Department will enact burn restrictions until further notice, effective at noon Wednesday.

The order will prohibit recreational fires, bonfires, open or prescribed burns, recreational fireworks, outdoor smoking in city parks and open spaces, and any type of fire — open or contained — on undeveloped wildland areas, the release stated. Trash burning will also be disallowed.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. North northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the morning.