Quiet conditions continue Friday in Colorado Springs while the southern plains could see a gusty end to the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A mostly sunny high near 44 is forecast for Friday. Light snow is possible over the Palmer Divide, including Black Forest and Calhan, in the afternoon from 2-7 p.m., the weather service said. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected over the southern Interstate 25 corridor and far southeastern plains in counties along the New Mexico and Oklahoma borders.
Light to moderate mountain snow is expected over the Continental Divide and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Gusty westerly winds of up to 40 mph are expected over the southern I-25 corridor and the far southeastern plains. #COwx pic.twitter.com/Nqpb0HTR1C— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 6, 2023
Saturday could see a high near 45 heading into the weekend. A gradual warming trend is expected in the area, as Sunday may see a high near 52 with highs in the upper 40s into next week.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 5-15 mph.