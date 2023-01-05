Sunny weather, downtown

Sunny weather in downtown Colorado Springs.

 Ajia Cuevas, The Gazette

Calm conditions continue Thursday in Colorado Springs with some emerging sunshine and highs in the 40s expected through the end of the week.

Thursday could see a partly sunny high near 40 with a light breeze. Temps are expected to be seasonal, with a high near 45 degrees for Jan. 5. Light snow is likely to be confined to the high terrain and Western Slope.

A mostly sunny high near 44 is forecast for Friday, while Saturday could see a high near 42 heading into the weekend. A gradual warming trend is expected in the area, as Sunday and early next week could see highs reaching the upper 40s.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Tags

Load comments