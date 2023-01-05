Calm conditions continue Thursday in Colorado Springs with some emerging sunshine and highs in the 40s expected through the end of the week.
Thursday could see a partly sunny high near 40 with a light breeze. Temps are expected to be seasonal, with a high near 45 degrees for Jan. 5. Light snow is likely to be confined to the high terrain and Western Slope.
A mostly sunny high near 44 is forecast for Friday, while Saturday could see a high near 42 heading into the weekend. A gradual warming trend is expected in the area, as Sunday and early next week could see highs reaching the upper 40s.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 10-15 mph.