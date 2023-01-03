While an overnight dusting of snow still covers much of Colorado Springs, Tuesday is expected to see chilly but quiet weather, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Sunshine and a dry high near 33 is expected Tuesday, with wind speeds of 10-15 mph.
Snow that fell in the area Monday night as part of a "departing low pressure system" ended after midnight, but roadways are still slick as temps remain in the 20s Tuesday morning, according to Shaun Lucero, city Operation Programs Manager. Lucero said roadways, which could have black ice during the morning commute, will likely not recover until "well after sunrise."
Morning snow and ice crews are focusing on primary and secondary roadways, he said.
Wednesday could see a slight warmup to a sunny high near 40 mph with light wind. Thursday could see similar conditions with a mostly sunny high near 44.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Wind chill values between zero and 10. West northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.