Colorado Springs could be in for an unseasonably frigid week, starting with a possible high near 32 and a slight chance of snow Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The normal maximum temperature for Nov. 14 is roughly 54, according to NWS climate data.
A 20% chance of snow showers is possible after 4 p.m., though most snow accumulation has been limited to areas south of Highway 50, including the Interstate 25 corridor from Walsenburg to Trinidad. The NWS said snow will likely diminish in the affected areas through the late morning and early afternoon Monday.
A low of 15 and more light snow showers are possible overnight around 3 a.m., and Tuesday's high could stay near 32. Temps could reach a high near 38 Wednesday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 20% chance of snow showers after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38. North northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 35. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday: A 20% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.