Colorado Springs can expect another day of unseasonably cold temperatures as well as a light chance of snow Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday could see a high near 31, more than 20 degrees below the normal maximum temperature of 53 for Nov. 15, according to NWS climate data.
Pockets of light snow in the central mountains and parts of the Interstate 25 corridor, including Colorado Springs to north of Castle Rock, could see light snow through Tuesday evening but mostly in the mid-afternoon. A slight increase in temps and a high near 38 is expected Wednesday before temps plummet again Thursday and into Friday with highs in the 20s.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A slight chance of snow before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 2-4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. North wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values between zero and 10. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday: Snow showers likely after 11 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 29. North wind around 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 35. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the morning.