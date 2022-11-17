An "arctic airmass" moving across the Rockies is expected to bring more wintry weather to the Colorado Springs area Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday could see a high near 30, with a 30% chance of snow starting around 5 p.m. "Light and fluffy" flakes could start in the Palmer Divide and spread south, and "widespread light snow accumulations" are expected to be heaviest along the Interstate 25 corridor and northern El Paso County.
Winter weather returns to Colorado later today and will continue through Friday, as an arctic airmass moves across the Rockies. Light and fluffy snow accumulations are expected, with the greatest amounts across the Pikes Peak and Palmer Divide region into Friday morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ocFUkmWJpw— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 17, 2022
Friday is expected to be significantly colder as temps tank to a high near 18 — roughly 30 degrees below the normal high for Nov. 18 — with on-and-off snow throughout the day. A 50% chance of snow is forecast for mid-morning before 11 a.m. The NWS encourages travelers and commuters to winterize vehicles and plan ahead for slick roadway conditions.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 30. North wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday: A 50% chance of snow before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 18. Wind chill values between -5-5. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 37. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.