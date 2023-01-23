pikes peak storm.jpg

Sub-zero temperatures and snow hit Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak, as viewed from the Woodland Park area on the peak's north side, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Another system moving into the Pikes Peak region could bring some snow showers early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A high near 28 and a 20% chance of snow is forecast for the Colorado Springs urban area, mainly before 7 a.m. The Palmer Divide is expected to see the highest snow impact, with visibility already deteriorating Monday morning along the Interstate 25 corridor. Slick road conditions could make for a hazardous morning commute until around 9 a.m., the weather service said.

"Occasional light to moderate" snow is expected to persist Tuesday and Wednesday in the high terrain and along portions of the I-25 corridor, bringing "much needed moisture" to parts of the state, the service said.

Tuesday could see a high near 29 with a small chance for afternoon snow.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of snow showers after noon. Patchy blowing snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values between zero and 10. Blustery, with a north wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. North northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 33. West wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

