Another system moving into the Pikes Peak region could bring some snow showers early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A high near 28 and a 20% chance of snow is forecast for the Colorado Springs urban area, mainly before 7 a.m. The Palmer Divide is expected to see the highest snow impact, with visibility already deteriorating Monday morning along the Interstate 25 corridor. Slick road conditions could make for a hazardous morning commute until around 9 a.m., the weather service said.
"Occasional light to moderate" snow is expected to persist Tuesday and Wednesday in the high terrain and along portions of the I-25 corridor, bringing "much needed moisture" to parts of the state, the service said.
Tuesday could see a high near 29 with a small chance for afternoon snow.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of snow showers after noon. Patchy blowing snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values between zero and 10. Blustery, with a north wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. North northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 33. West wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.