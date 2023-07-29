Colorado Springs is forecast for another day of high temperatures and stormy weather, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Thunderstorms and showers are most likely to happen after 3 p.m., with a 60% chance of precipitation. The day is expected to be partly sunny with light wind ranging from 5-10 mph.

Some storms will be more intense than others, mostly along the plains. In these cases, hail up to the size of a half dollar and winds gusting up to 60 mph are possible, according to the weather service.

There's also a chance of late evening showers, mostly before 1 a.m. Temperatures will likely drop to around 60 tonight.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: A 4% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91.

Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 86. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.